- Above is a Total Divas preview clip for tonight with a late-night swim between Renee Young and Naomi leading to a shouting match between Renee and Lana.
- Nia Jax tweeted the following in response to a fan who commented on a potential Cousin vs. Cousin match with Nia and Tamina Snuka. Tamina recently returned to WWE TV but joined the SmackDown brand.
Don't worry you will ??. Nobody fights harder than family ???? https://t.co/bwgfKcAbNj— Nia Jax (@NiaJaxWWE) April 19, 2017
