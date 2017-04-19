Thanks to Will Henderson (@willh94) for texting us the following WWE NXT TV spoilers from tonight's tapings at Full Sail University:

Stay tuned as live spoilers will begin around 6:30pm EST...

May 3rd Episode:

* Hideo Itami defeated Kona Reeves. Kona jumped Hideo as he posed on the turnbuckle. Kona dominated the start of the match, yelling "go back to Japan" at Hideo. Itami slaps Kona and unleashes a fury of kicks, the corner dropkick, and hits the GTS for the win (may have been a dark match)

* Killian Dain with Eric Young defeated Danny Burch. Danny tries to fight early, but Dain pulls him off the top rope and attacks. After a running senton and a running flying elbow, Burch fights back, but gets hit with a running dropkick & the One Winged Angel for the win

May 10th Episode:

May 17th Episode:

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.