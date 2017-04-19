Welcome to the WrestlingINC.com Live Viewing Party for WWE NXT. In tonight's episode, the departing Perfect Ten Tye Dillinger goes one-on-one with the leader of SAnitY, Eric Young inside the friendly confines of a steel cage.

- We kick off the show with a chorus of "Glorious" as the suit-clad NXT Champion Bobby Roode makes his entrance. The new NXT Championship belt looks quite nice under the spotlight as Roode basks in the glory of Full Sail. Roode says he sold out the Amway Center in Orlando by himself. Roode said he took out the last flickering star of the "old" NXT and now this is his NXT as the transition is now complete. Roode takes exception to the support Nakamura got during his sendoff on last week's episode. Roode says Nakamura didn't leave NXT by choice, but by requirement because of the embarrassment he caused him. He says the crowd and other superstars don't deserve to be in his NXT. Entire Hideo Itami. The two have a quick standoff before Itami lays the smacketh down on Roode's right cheek. Roode goes to take his jacket off and charges Itami, but gets caught directly into a GTS to leave the champ laying.

- Backstage with Kayla Braxton with Tyler Bate and Jack Gallagher, who will compete against each other next week for the UK Championship. They have quite the gentlemanly exchange as to who will walk away with the title next week.

- We're back and Roode is still reeling from the GTS of Hideo Itami. Officials and trainers out for the assist. Full Sail with one of their more creative chants as they ask "Bobby are you OK?" to the tune of Michael Jackson's "Annie are you OK?"

- Footage of a confrontation between Andrade "Cien" Almas and Drew McIntyre during the returning McIntyre's workout. Nice cameo comedy from Heavy Machinery.

Andrade "Cien" Almas vs. Danny Burch

Burch, a now veteran of NXT enhancement spots, gets a nice ovation. Burch looks in the best shape of his life. Almas with his usual tactics early. They trade reversals until Burch throws Almas over his shoulder. Burch avoids an attack and turns it into a flapjack. Almas takes advantage and shoots a thunderous chop to the chest of Burch. Almas takes a bit too much time and gets attacked by Burch, Almas almost no-sells it and clubs Burch in the back of the head. Double knees for Almas and follows it up with his Hammerlock DDT for the win. He provides a playful pose to the camera after his victory.

Winner via Pinfall: Andrade "Cien" Almas

- Video package with the NXT women's division talking about Asuka's dominance, and now plays up the fact that she will do anything to keep her title. Women's division tag team action is up next.

- Video package of Tye Dillinger/Eric Young ahead of their steel cage match as Dillinger exits NXT and heads to SmackDown LIVE.

Aliyah & Liv Morgan vs. Peyton Royce & Billie Kay

Meeeoowww. Sorry, just recapping Aliyah's entrance. Morgan and Kay start us off. The taller Kay using here length and strength to the early advantage. Liv Morgan's favorite shape is a circle and draws it for Kay as she leads her around the ring. She gets a two count and we go the other way. Tag made to Aliyah. Leg drop from the rope. Billie Kay able to reverse a whip with a big right hand. Tag made to Royce. Big spin kick and cover. It appears to be a three, but the official stops the count short, as it appears Morgan didn't make the save in time. We go on. Royce and Kay give each other a hand to stretch out Aliyah using leverage of the rope. Morgan comes to the aid of her partner by drop kicking Kay off the apron. This allows Aliyah to roll up Royce for the surprise win. The Iconic Aussies throw a hissy-fit in the ring after the loss.

Winners via Pinfall: Aliyah & Liv Morgan

- Next week we'll see Aleister Black in action as well as Drew McIntyre taking on Almas. The loaded episode will also see the UK title defended. It's main event time inside a steel cage.

Tye Dillinger vs. Eric Young (Steel Cage Match)

