Hideo Itami vs. WWE NXT Champion Bobby Roode is now official for the main event of the NXT "Takeover: Chicago" event.

Itami defeated Roderick Strong at tonight's NXT TV tapings from Full Sail University to become the new #1 contender. That match should air on May 3rd.

Takeover takes place on Saturday, May 20th from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL during WWE Backlash weekend.

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.