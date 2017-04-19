WWE NXT General Manager William Regal announced at tonight's Full Sail TV tapings that NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain will defend at "Takeover: Chicago" in a Ladder Match against Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa. The announcement should air on the May 10th episode.

Below is the current card for the May 20th Takeover event from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL, just one night before the WWE Backlash pay-per-view.

NXT Title Match

Hideo Itami vs. Bobby Roode

Ladder Match for the NXT Tag Team Titles

DIY vs. The Authors of Pain

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.