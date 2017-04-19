WWE NXT General Manager William Regal announced at tonight's Full Sail TV tapings that NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain will defend at "Takeover: Chicago" in a Ladder Match against Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa. The announcement should air on the May 10th episode.
NXT Title Match
Hideo Itami vs. Bobby Roode
Ladder Match for the NXT Tag Team Titles
DIY vs. The Authors of Pain
