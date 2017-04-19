- As seen on tonight's WWE NXT, Tye Dillinger worked his last NXT TV bout and defeated Eric Young in the steel cage main event. Above is post-show video of Dillinger thanking the NXT Universe for their support. Dillinger received a "you deserve it" and "Perfect 10" chants from the crowd.
- Daria Berenato is now using the name Sonya Deville while Macey Estrella is now using the name Lacey Evans in NXT. They wrestled each other at tonight's Full Sail TV tapings in a match that should air on May 3rd.
- As seen below, next week's NXT episode will feature Andrade "Cien" Almas vs. Drew McIntyre, Jack Gallagher vs. WWE UK Champion Tyler Bate with the title on the line and an appearance by Aleister Black.
#WWEUK Champion @Tyler_Bate defends his championship against @GentlemanJackG NEXT WEEK on #WWENXT, only on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/9ETzqapugp— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) April 20, 2017
The challenge from @AndradeCienWWE has been ACCEPTED by @DMcIntyreWWE and will culminate NEXT WEEK on #WWENXT! pic.twitter.com/dPMwdZVvtH— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) April 20, 2017
Will @WWEAleister claim another victim when he heads into action once again NEXT WEEK on #WWENXT? @WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/18BwlRU1kJ— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) April 20, 2017
