It was announced at tonight's WWE NXT TV tapings that NXT Women's Champion Asuka will defend her title in a Fatal 4 Way against Ember Moon, Ruby Riot and Nikki Cross at the May 20th "Takeover: Chicago" event from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL.
NXT Title Match
Hideo Itami vs. Bobby Roode
Ladder Match for the NXT Tag Team Titles
DIY vs. The Authors of Pain
Fatal 4 Way for the NXT Women's Title
Ember Moon vs. Ruby Riot vs. Nikki Cross vs. Asuka
