- As noted, next week's WWE NXT episode will see WWE UK Champion Tyler Bate defend against Jack Gallagher. In the video above, Kayla Braxton asks Gallagher about how he's preparing for the match. Gallagher says he's honing his footwork, writing up a little strategy and sharpening his technique to a razor's edge as he's gained a lot of experience since joining WWE.

Gallagher won't give away his secrets but he says this is a mental game and he had a clear image in his head to try and bring to reality - the UK Title on one shoulder and the WWE Cruiserweight Title on the other. Gallagher says next week's match with Bate is the beginning of that reality.

- The dark main event after tonight's NXT TV tapings at Full Sail University saw Eric Young and Alexander Wolfe of SAnitY fight NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain to a no contest. The segment started with WWE Hall of Famer Paul Ellering announcing that The Authors will fight any team, any time, anywhere to prove they are the best.

SAnitY interrupted and the match went on until they wouldn't stop brawling, causing the no contest. The NXT locker room then emptied out for an even bigger brawl. Nikki Cross laughed at ringside before attacking security guards. The tapings ended with The Authors hitting a Super Collider on Kona Reeves and Jeet Rama in the ring.

- Below is video of WWE UK competitors Pete Dunne, Wolfgang, Mark Andrews and Trent Seven talking to NXT interviewer Charly St. Cloud about their WrestleMania 33 experiences:

