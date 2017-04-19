Total Divas

Season 6 Episode 13: "Group-Sext"

Here is the synopsis for this week's show:

Catch a wild episode tonight on @totaldivas at 9/8c on E!

Crazy @trinity_fatu & @reneeyoungwwe do ??Carnival & Caribbean style ?????????? pic.twitter.com/Py7TNClpCg — CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) April 19, 2017

The episode starts off with The Bellas having lunch Hollywood. Brie talks with Nikki about her troubles with having a baby, and how she is learning a lot about her body in the process. Brie teases Nikki about her emotional imbalance and then jokes about how she doesn't know everything about her own v----a.

We are now backstage at Smackdown Live in Memphis, Tennessee. The WWE's VP of Talent Relations Mark Carrano approaches Eva Marie. He talks to Eva about her new character and upcoming storyline. Eva is happy that she has been drafted and is up with the main roster. She is excited to finally be back on TV..... Meanwhile, The Miz and Maryse are now shown backstage. They are going over their upcoming schedules together. The Miz starts to tease his wife about her eye sight. Maryse admits that she can't drive at night because of her eye sight, but she doesn't think that it's really that big of an issue. Miz uses Neville to do an impromptu eye test on his wife. He has Neville put up 5 fingers. Maryse guesses that he is holding up 4. Miz jokes that he now knows why Maryse married him because his face is just one big blur to her.

In a Smackdown Live episode from last August. Eva Marie's entrance is shown, leading into her match with Naomi. Eva's voice guy intros her. He announces "Eva Marie..... has been delayed due to traffic and will be unable to compete". That scene can be seen in the video below:

Off screen, Eva Marie talks about her current character and storyline. How her character makes excuses every week to avoid wrestling. Eva says that she is grateful to be on tv, but is unsure about the direction in the storyline and her character. Eva is shown backstage and Maryse jokes that she should be stuck in traffic right now.

Back in San Diego, Brie Bella is visiting a holistic doctor to talk about her efforts and struggles to get pregnant. Brie complains about pains she has been having, and talks about how her diet has changed, since she retired in April of 2016. Brie has gone to a strictly vegetarian diet. She admits to being stressed out. The doctor suggests that Brie implement more iron into her diet. The doctor then conducts a stress test on Brie by using needles.

At Raw in Anaheim, California. Lana and Rusev are backstage preparing for their on-air wedding celebration angle. Lana informs Rusev that she has been picked by the WWE to do charity work in Anguilla. Lana suggests that her husband comes along with her.

We are now at Maryse and The Miz's home in Los Angeles. The Miz gives Maryse a card and has her read it. When she can't, Miz reveals what he wrote on the card. Miz wrote "Roses are red, violets are blue, you can't read this and I caught you". Maryse calls Mike's trick mean and says that he purposely wrote it in small letters. The Miz then has Maryse try on glasses but she doesn't like them. Maryse admits that she has worn contact lenses in the past but doesn't like them. The Miz then suggests that Maryse get Lasik Eye Surgery. The Miz says that he had the same procedure done 13 years ago. Maryse balks at her husband's suggestion.

Back to Raw, Lana makes her way to the ring for her wedding celebration. Paige is shown watching the segment backstage. Off screen, Paige talks about being on the sidelines due to her neck injury. Paige runs into Mark Carrano and they head to an office for an impromptu meeting. Jerry Lawler is in the room, Carrano and Paige say hello to Jerry and politely ask him to leave. Paige jokingly says that she is in trouble. Lawler wishes her luck before leaving the room.....

Later on, Paige is shown in the parking lot crying. She is on the phone with her boyfriend Alberto Del Rio. Paige tells him "I can't f****** believe this". She informs him that she has been suspended. Paige off screen, says that she never failed a drug test. That she has been suspended by the WWE because she missed her test. She says that she took a second test and passed it. Paige is shown again in the parking lot, crying out that the situation is not fair, and that it's not her fault. Paige says off screen, that her takeaway from this whole experience is to do things "exactly the way they want". She never thought that her life would be like this a year ago. Paige starts crying when she says this. She says that she is a strong girl and she will get over this at some point.... Little did August of 2016 Paige know what was in store for March of 2017 Paige......

Ouch. Do you think Paige deserves such a harsh punishment? #TotalDivas pic.twitter.com/BpwdHetx6W — Total Divas (@TotalDivas) April 20, 2017

At Smackdown Live in Virginia. Eva Marie bumps in Natalya in the makeup area backstage. Nattie asks Eva how she feels about her current storyline. Eva Marie doesn't seem too enthusiastic about it. She tells Natalya that she is worried about what the payoff is going to be. Natalya tries to relieve Eva of her stress and have her let go of her concerns. She tells Eva that she once had a storyline where she was passing gas backstage. Eva tells Nattie that she wants a huge payoff, that leads to her "being strapped with the mf'n title"..... Eva is then shown making her entrance on Smackdown for an upcoming match against Becky Lynch. Eva is shown "twisting" her ankle coming off of the apron. Eva off screen, voices her displeasure with the angle. She says that this could have been done years ago, instead of her being sent to NXT..... In a backstage interview with Carmella conducted by Renee Young. Carmella calls out Eva for her being fake and a Kim Kardashian wannabe.

Renee Young, Rusev and Lana are shown arriving in Anguilla to do charity work at a children's hope centre. Trinity(Naomi) is scheduled to meet up with them later. Lana is happy because she has been split up from her friends since the draft..... Later on, Renee, Lana and Rusev show up at the home that they will be staying in. When they are deciding where they want to sleep. Lana warns Renee that Rusev likes to walk around naked. Renee is disappointed because originally, this was supposed to be just her, Naomi and Lana together. Renee is disappointed that Rusev is along for the trip.

In San Diego, Nikki Bella has set up food for her sister to eat. She tries to encourage Brie to abandon her vegetarian diet, by setting up a table with several plates of salad and just one plate of meat. Nikki tells Brie that she would have to eat all the plates of salad to equal the amount of iron on just Nikki's plate. Brie says that she is not going to abandon her principles, and belief system towards animals, just to have a child.

Back in Anguilla, Renee is trying to make the best of her situation with Rusev and Lana. She feels like the third wheel and is looking forward to Trinity showing up.... Brie Bella is now shown calling Rosa Mendes. Brie is reaching out to her to talk about her vegetarian diet. Rosa was once a vegetarian but changed her diet when she was trying to have a child. Brie facetimes Rosa and they talk about the pluses and minuses to making the lifestyle change. At the end of the conversation, Rosa shows Brie her child.

Trinity has now shown up in Anguilla, to Renee's delight. After the women finish diving and swimming. Lana tries to take pictures of Renee and Naomi. They are not up for it and give Lana the cold shoulder. They tell her to go hang out with her husband..... Meanwhile back at The Miz and Maryse's house. The Miz has arrived home from the gym. Maryse sent The Miz a naked selfie while he was working out. Miz tells Maryse that she mistakenly sent out a group text of her selfie. Miz reveals that he didn't text her back, because he was busy apologizing to WWE employees for the mistake.

OMG. Did Maryse just sext the whole WWE?! #TotalDivas pic.twitter.com/gRRgyWmpSN — Total Divas (@TotalDivas) April 20, 2017

Backstage at Smackdown Live In Bakersfield, California. Eva Marie and Natalya are meeting up with a WWE contest winner named Kayleen, who is training to become a wrestler. When Eva is approached by WWE writer Johnny Russo. He asks Eva if she is up to speed on what they are doing with her tonight. Eva is then told to meet with the creative team later. Eva again stresses how she is happy to be on TV but is unsure about her storyline. Natalya tells a story to Kayleen about how she has always been a big fan just like her. How she used to love seeing Ricky Steamboat live. The story by Nattie makes Eva see things in a different light. Eva says that she is lucky to be in the position, she is in..... Maryse and Miz are now shown arriving to the arena. Miz teases Maryse for wearing giant black shades, as if she is hiding in shame. Zack Ryder bumps into The Miz backstage and calls him the man. Ryder laughs and says that Miz has a way better life then he does. Maryse off screen, states how embarrassed she is.... Dolph Ziggler is then shown talking up Miz about Maryse's group text. Maryse tries to walk by quickly, and Dolph jokes about being glad to see so much of Maryse. Ziggler reluctantly deletes the picture on his phone.

Eva Marie is now shown making her entrance to the ring, as she is set to face off again with Becky Lynch. Eva's wardrobe malfunction storyline plays out in the ring.... Off screen, Eva is laughing. She says that they are entertainers and that she needs to embrace what she is given.

Renee and Trinity are going out for some drinks in Anguilla. While Lana and Rusev have a private outdoor dinner together. Renee and Naomi take several shots and get drunk. Lana gets bored at her dinner and calls them. Renee teases Lana and tells her that they are at 'Deez Nuts'. Naomi and Renee hang up on Lana. Rusev sees that Lana is upset and tells her that if she wants to hang out with Renee and Naomi, that she can. Lana says that she doesn't like Renee and walks off. Back at the house later, Renee and Naomi arrive and find that Lana and Rusev are asleep. Renee sneaks into their bedroom and tries to take a photo of them but gets caught by Lana.

The Bellas are back and they go to a cryotherapy session together. It's a procedure where you freeze your body to help with soreness and pain. When the Bellas arrive, Brie is informed that cryotherapy is not good for women who plan on conceiving. Brie feels foolish when she finds this out because she has been doing this for awhile, during her attempt to become pregnant.

Back in Anguilla, Renee and Naomi are still up. They are diving into the pool at the house. Lana wakes up and tells Renee and Naomi to stop making noise because she is trying to sleep and her heart is racing because she keeps waking up. Renee asks Lana if she is 65 years old. Lana threatens to call the cops if Renee and Naomi don't quiet things down. Renee mocks Lana and says that she can't hear her because she is having too much fun. Naomi then teases Lana to see if she wants her photo taken. Lana tells Renee that she is needy for attention. Lana complains about how Renee is always yelling and making a scene. Lana suggests that Renee leave the house. Renee snaps at Lana. She tells her that she isn't here on Lana's time or dime. Renee says that she came here for charity and not for Lana's attempt at another honeymoon with Rusev. Naomi tries to defuse the situation by getting Lana to go back to her bedroom. While Lana is being escorted away, she calls Renee a needy mother f'n b*tch.

So much for a relaxing vacay. @LanaWWE and @ReneeYoungWWE are totally going at it on an all new #TotalDivas TOMORROW at 9|8c. pic.twitter.com/Pq2S4oUZYA — Total Divas (@TotalDivas) April 18, 2017

The next day, Rusev and Lana are having breakfast. Lana tells Rusev that she and Renee are no longer friends. Lana tells Rusev that it is pointless to have friends. Renee walks in, gets some breakfast and goes outside rather than stay in the same room with Lana. Rusev has a conversation with Lana, where he tries to convince her that she needs friends..... Later on, Renee, Naomi, Lana and Rusev show up at The Hope Centre in Anguilla. They end up giving the school supplies and playing with and spending time with the children at the centre.

Back to Miz and Maryse. The Miz has convinced Maryse to have eye surgery. Maryse is nervous but goes through with it. The procedure is shown on screen..... Back in Anguilla, Lana confronts Renee and Naomi. She apologizes to Renee for yelling at her. She admits that she has been jealous because she is not on Smackdown with her friends having fun. Lana talks about her experience growing up. How she had no friends, and has always felt disconnected because she moved around so much. Lana says that, she has had a tendency in her life, to push people away to avoid getting hurt. Renee and Naomi accept Lana's apology and tell her that they are her true friends..... Back in LA, the show closes with Miz and Maryse at their home. Miz gives Maryse a card. Maryse reads the card and is touched by her husband's words.

A preview is shown for next week's show. In it, Nikki Bella has to choose between returning to wrestling or doing 'Dancing with The Stars'. John Cena gives her career advice.... Eva Marie is shown with her father, who has been struggling to fight cancer.... Rusev and Lana are having a Bulgarian wedding.

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.