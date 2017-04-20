Source: Sports Illustrated's Extra Mustard

Ring Of Honor (ROH) Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks did an interview with Sports Illustrated's Extra Mustard. Here are some of the highlights:

Nick Jackson: "We are better than any other team in the world. We are bigger than tag team wrestling. We are The Young Bucks. We're our own brand and our own genre. We've become larger than any active team, and we did it all on our own–without the help of a billion dollar wrestling company. No one is bigger or better than the machine, but we are definitely the best tag team of the last decade. I say that with confidence because our body of work does the talking. The four of us all climbed ladders and actually brainstormed ideas. We all kind of came up with it while standing 10 feet high."

Matt Jackson: "We climbed the ladders in an empty building and the idea sparked. We thought it was a perfect way to end the story."

Impact Wrestling attempting to hold off The Hardy's 'Broken' characters outside of the company with a lawsuit:

Nick Jackson: "I was very upset. This feud was supposed to go on until possibly June and they pretty much screwed up their whole deal with the Hardys, which is why we had to jump start the whole angle."

Matt Jackson: "We were definitely disappointed they tried to do that. We took it very personal because not only were they taking aim at our good friends, but it was also affecting our segments. It ended up being fine, because we worked around it, but it was definitely agitating."

You can check out the full interview by clicking here.

