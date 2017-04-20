Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

As noted, Dave Meltzer recently reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE is really high on Baron Corbin. Meltzer said that the company is even higher on Corbin than Braun Strowman.

Melter noted in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the reason why WWE didn't put Corbin against WWE Champion Randy Orton for WWE Backlash next month is because the company has plans for Corbin to be in the title picture later this year and they needed someone in the meantime. WWE ended up putting Jinder Mahal in the championship match against Orton for Backlash.

Meltzer also reported that the plan is for Corbin to be pushed as the main heel on SmackDown. WWE is apparently considering changing his music and promos to change him up.

