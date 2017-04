- In the video above, DDP talks about bringing his DDP Yoga Workshop to Buffalo on May 19th from 6-9pm as part of the Nickel City Comic Con.

- Today's birthdays include: Curt Hawkins (32), Garett Bischoff (33), and Johnny the Bull (40). WWE sent well wishes to Curt on their Instagram:

Happy Birthday to one of #Raw's newest Superstars @thecurthawkins!

- Finn Balor posted a photo of his action figure alongside Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson's figures, teasing a reunion between the former Bullet Club members. Balor is back in the ring after recovering from a concussion during a match against Jinder Mahal two weeks ago on Raw.

A post shared by Finn Bálor (@finnbalor) on Apr 19, 2017 at 4:56pm PDT

