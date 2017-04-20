Source: Sporting News

Former WWE RAW Women's Champion Charlotte Flair recently did an interview with Sporting News. You can read some of the highlights below:

"I've established myself on 'Raw,' so I feel moving to a different brand, the pressure of reestablishing myself with a whole new group of women and figuring out where my character goes on SmackDown.

"I can't speak for the other women on 'Raw' or 'SmackDown' but I know, for myself, personally, the minute I left 'Raw' Monday night I said to myself 'SmackDown' is the women's division that you're gonna want to be on. That's my mindset. Yes, competition is in full effect because that's kind of the point of having two brands. Obviously, I want both brands to do well but I'm just that competitive. I want the 'SmackDown' women to do extremely well and let's see what we can do."

Being reunited with her best friend, Becky Lynch:

"In this line of work, you have a ton of friends and you're all family but Becky was basically my rock. With the heel transition and then we ended up having the match at Royal Rumble (in 2016), we pretty much grew together as talent and came into our own. Then all of a sudden the draft happened. Not only am I excited to be back with my travel partner but to see how much we've grown as talent and to have the opportunity to face each other again as polished talent. We were just scratching the surface when we had that match at Royal Rumble and then we had the three-way (at WrestleMania 32 in Dallas) and then it was over.

"I think Becky has come into her own and been one of the leading women on 'SmackDown.' For myself, on 'Raw' coming into my own so now facing each other but, behind the scenes, it's always easier when you have people you're extremely close to like Becky and Natalya."

