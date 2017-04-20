Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

As noted, the "Glorious" theme used by Bobby Roode in NXT was originally created for another wrestler. Dave Meltzer revealed in the latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the theme was originally written for Shinsuke Nakamura, who turned it down.

In an interview with ESPN last month, Nakamura noted that WWE had originally offered him a theme song, which he turned down.

"Before my debut, WWE sent me a sample of the music and I sent it back," Nakamura said. "I said, 'I don't want to use this, I don't want to use this.' They tried to keep it and I said, 'No, no, no.' Finally, I asked them if they could listen to some samples, and we went back and forth and finally they sent me what you hear now, and I said, 'Yes, OK. I'll use this one.'"

Nakamura wasn't the only one wasn't a fan of the theme. Roode told RVMag last October that he had a different theme in mind for his entrance music.

"I had a song that was picked out that was different than the 'Glorious Domination' that everyone is familiar with now," Roode said. "Triple H came to me and said the song I chose originally really didn't fit the character that he saw. We talked in great lengths about how I wanted to portray myself as a character. I wanted to bring back the robes and wanted to kind of go back to the character I portrayed before. The 'Glorious Domination' song was created for someone else and it just happened to be there, not being used, and I got to listen to it. It was obviously very different from the song I chose originally, but Triple H was a fan of it, I was a fan of it, Michael Hayes was a fan of it, a lot of people were fans of the song. I thought, 'Hey, why not? Let's give it a whirl.' The song itself took off and delineated the entrance and character and everything. That entrance at Brooklyn... obviously I had a lot of great creative minds helping me out there, but honestly, once I'm out there, I just kind of do my own thing. I just felt the music if that makes any sense and kind of just fell into my character. Everything just flowed."

