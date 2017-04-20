- WWE posted the video above from Total Divas of Brie Bella FaceTiming former WWE Diva Rose Mendes. In the video, Brie talks to Rosa about switching from being a vegetarian to eating meat.

- New SmackDown star Te Dillinger will be appearing at Barnes & Noble at 2418 East Colonial Drive in Orlando, FL at 7pm tonight. He will be signing copies of the new book, NXT: The Future Is Now, which is available at Amazon.com at this link for $17.44

- Former WWE RAW General Manager Mick Foley underwent successful hip surgery, which he had been needing for a while. As noted, Foley wrote in a Facebook post last December that he needed the $60,000 operation, but didn't have health insurance at that time. He got his health insurance back earlier this year.

Foley posted the photo below from the hospital:

Thanks for all the well-wishes, kind words and prayers for my hip surgery. Spirits are high after a visit from Buddy the Elf in recovery! ?? pic.twitter.com/xHeiUZs5Th — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) April 20, 2017

