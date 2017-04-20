- Above is the latest quarterly WWE Power Rankings video. Roman Reigns topped the list, followed by Brock Lesnar, Randy Orton, Bayley and AJ Styles.

- WWE.com has a photo gallery at this link featuring "never before seen" photos of The Hardy Boyz.

- Speaking of The Hardys, they are continuing to fulfill their independent bookings and won't be working this weekend's RAW live events. Matt Hardy will be facing Tommy Dreamer at Friday's House of Hardcore event in Metuchen, NJ. At Saturday's House of Hardcore event in Philadelphia, PA, the Hardys will team up to face Dreamer and Bully Ray. You can get more information about both shows at HouseOfHardcore.net.

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.