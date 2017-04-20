Damien Sandow was the latest guest on X-Pac 12360, which you can watch in the video above or download on iTunes. They sent us these highlights:

"There is no one I respect more than Rip Rogers. You know and in terms of the mind, that man has for the business. In terms of like just how he lays it out in just a simplistic way. And had it not been for Rip Rogers, I would have never been the intellectual savior because he, he just taught me how to simplify everything."

The backstage reaction to his first Miz stunt double impersonation:

"I remember Tyson Kidd of all people, who is a good buddy of mine and an awesome guy, goes, 'did you just put the figure four on the invisible man when Miz did?' I go, 'Yup.' He goes, 'that was the greatest thing I've seen on the show (Monday Night RAW) in a long time.' I just said, 'Well you know what, watch next week.'

"After a couple weeks, Vince( McMahon) was like, 'Well, I noticed you are mimicking Miz?' 'Yup.' 'Do whatever you want, if it gets too overboard, I'll pull you back. And I just went, 'Okay.'"

