- Above is the trailer for the upcoming documentary, Wrestling with Chyna, on former WWE Superstar, Chyna. Along with telling her life story, it includes interviews with Sean Waltman and Mick Foley. Before passing away last April at the age of 45, Chyna was interviewed throughout the documentary and in one piece she comments: "I went from a billion dollar commodity to on the street." Release date is set for sometime this Fall.

- After winning this past week's Six-Pack Challenge to be come the number one contender for the WWE Championship, Jinder Mahal commented on his win today via Instagram. He will take on Randy Orton at Backlash on May 21 in Rosemont, Illinois.

"#tbt to Tuesday night on #SmackDownLive when I became the #1Contender to The WWE Championship. Hate it or love it, I can not be denied. I am coming for the crown. #JustAReminder #wwe"

