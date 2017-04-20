- Cathy Kelley looks at Braun Strowman and Big Show imploding the ring during Monday's RAW main event, Braun's response to a fan petition and more in this new WWE Digital video.
- WWE is running a new contest where fans can win a "Dream Family Vacation" to Universal Studios with Enzo Amore and Big Cass. Details are at this link and below is a promo:
Enter for a chance to win some @UniversalORL certified FUN #ad https://t.co/cH5sG6K5eH pic.twitter.com/1F8v5L7CbP— WWE (@WWE) April 20, 2017
