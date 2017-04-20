- WWE made ESPN's SportCenter's "Top 10 Plays of the Night" this past Monday for the ring collapsing during Braun Strowman's match against The Big Show on RAW.

- Just a reminder that Chris Jericho will appear on the season premiere of Tanked on Animal Planet this Friday, April 21st.

- As noted, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon took a trip to Turks and Caicos after WrestleMania. The couple are back from vacation, and Triple H tweeted the photo below from backstage at last night's NXT television tapings:

