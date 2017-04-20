- WWE made ESPN's SportCenter's "Top 10 Plays of the Night" this past Monday for the ring collapsing during Braun Strowman's match against The Big Show on RAW.
- As noted, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon took a trip to Turks and Caicos after WrestleMania. The couple are back from vacation, and Triple H tweeted the photo below from backstage at last night's NXT television tapings:
The final @WWENXT taping before #NXTTakeOver: Chicago... #WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/aX3GFR5hOX— Triple H (@TripleH) April 19, 2017
