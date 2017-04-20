- As noted, Impact Wrestling recently announced a new partnership with AAA. AAA Vice President Dorian Roldán discussed the partnership earlier this week, as seen in the video above via Medio Tiempo.

"We do not see ourselves as competitors, we see ourselves as allies," Roldán said. "What makes Lucha Underground more distinct is that it is a television series more than a league. I'm not denying people with Lucha Underground to appear on Impact."

- Rey Mysterio will appearing at MCW Pro Wrestling's "Spring Fever" this Saturday at MCW Arena, 1000 Joppa Farm RD in Joppa, MD. There will be a meet and greet at 4 pm followed by live action at 7:30 pm. Tickets are available at missiontix.com, by calling 888-996-4774, and at the door. You can get more information on the company's Facebook page.

- Variety is reporting that Lucha Underground Executive Producer Mark Burnett, who is the President of MGM TV, is working on a new television series with Women of Wrestling (WOW). The women's promotion was founded by David McLane, who launched the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling (GLOW) in the 1980's, and is owned by Jeanie Buss.

"Barry and I witnessed first-hand the enormous global fan base of professional wrestling with our team's production of 'Lucha Underground,'" Burnett said. "We were looking to expand on our experience doing Lucha, and WOW felt like a natural progression in the space. We love what Jeanie has developed and share in her vision of transforming this entertainment landscape. Together, we will look to elevate the WOW brand through creative production and enhanced character-driven storytelling."

"By challenging the status quo in transforming women's wrestling for the past two years, we feel WOW is now positioned for tremendous growth," said Buss. "We are very excited to have MGM's incredible management team, headed by Chairman and CEO Gary Barber and Mark Burnett, in place to grow our business model."

