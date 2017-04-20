- WWE posted the video above of The Miz, Naomi, Curtis Axel an Bo Dallas all in-character discussing appearing in The Marine 5. At the end of the clip, The Miz thanked his co-stars.

"I want to thank everyone for being in my movie, The Marine 5: Battleground, and to always remember that we are awesome," Miz said.

- As noted, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, which stars former WWE Superstar Batista, opens on May 5th. It was announced this week that there will be a third installment of the franchise, with director James Gunn saying that "it will be the final, in this iteration of the Guardians of the Galaxy."

See Also Batista Talks Getting Fined 100K By WWE, Said He Knew That Things Would Never Be The Same

- As noted, Dave Meltzer recently reported that the table bump that Stephanie McMahon took at WrestleMania wasn't so much to get Seth Rollins over, but rather because Stephanie and Triple H had a family vacation scheduled at Turks and Caicos in the Caribbean. Below is a photo from their recently concluded vacation:

Celebrity clients and just a super sweet couple #caicoscuisine #privatechef #tripleh #stephaniemcmahon #wwe #wwf #turksandcaicosislands A post shared by Jonathan Krespil (@caicoscuisine) on Apr 9, 2017 at 7:34am PDT

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.