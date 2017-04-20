- WWE posted the video above of The Miz, Naomi, Curtis Axel an Bo Dallas all in-character discussing appearing in The Marine 5. At the end of the clip, The Miz thanked his co-stars.
- As noted, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, which stars former WWE Superstar Batista, opens on May 5th. It was announced this week that there will be a third installment of the franchise, with director James Gunn saying that "it will be the final, in this iteration of the Guardians of the Galaxy."
- As noted, Dave Meltzer recently reported that the table bump that Stephanie McMahon took at WrestleMania wasn't so much to get Seth Rollins over, but rather because Stephanie and Triple H had a family vacation scheduled at Turks and Caicos in the Caribbean. Below is a photo from their recently concluded vacation:
