Source: Hannibal TV

Former WCW announcer and Impact Wrestling producer and announcer Jeremy Borash was recently interviewed by Hannibal TV. You can check out some highlights below:

"It's great man. The company is kind of a different structure now. We're expanding in ways I didn't know was possible. I've been in Mexico, I've been in Mexico for triple A, The Crash, just went over to England for The World of Sport announcement, we're working with a lot of different promotions. It's a different philosophy, and the more I find out about the big picture of everything the more I'm excited about it. It's a unique vision Anthem has for this company and I think it's going to be very successful."

Being involved in the Hardy Compound segment:

"I don't know what you're talking about. I was there. I won't lie I was there. There were chances taken. A lot of the stuff probably not legal in many jurisdictions but we did it. I just got back from Mexico, and no rules. I'm flying in through cities, I mean no rules at all. I loved it. Different in America here obviously. I'm a fully licensed drone pilot, I'm with the FAA, Federal Aviation Administration, they recognize me as a drone owner. Paid 10 bucks for that little license in the mail. Bringing that to the game in production of wrestling now."

Any good times from his time with WCW:

"I got to meet David Penzer and I made enough money in two and a half years to pay cash for a nice house."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Hannibal TV with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.