Source: Hannibal TV

Former WCW announcer and Impact Wrestling producer and announcer Jeremy Borash was recently interviewed by Hannibal TV. You can check out some highlights below:

Thoughts on the new Impact owners:

"It's great man. The company is kind of a different structure now. We're expanding in ways I didn't know was possible. I've been in Mexico, I've been in Mexico for triple A, The Crash, just went over to England for The World of Sport announcement, we're working with a lot of different promotions. It's a different philosophy, and the more I find out about the big picture of everything the more I'm excited about it. It's a unique vision Anthem has for this company and I think it's going to be very successful."

Josh Mathews In Twitter Fight With TNA Employee Over 'Best PBP Announcer In The World' Comment
See Also
Josh Mathews In Twitter Fight With TNA Employee Over 'Best PBP Announcer In The World' Comment

Being involved in the Hardy Compound segment:

"I don't know what you're talking about. I was there. I won't lie I was there. There were chances taken. A lot of the stuff probably not legal in many jurisdictions but we did it. I just got back from Mexico, and no rules. I'm flying in through cities, I mean no rules at all. I loved it. Different in America here obviously. I'm a fully licensed drone pilot, I'm with the FAA, Federal Aviation Administration, they recognize me as a drone owner. Paid 10 bucks for that little license in the mail. Bringing that to the game in production of wrestling now."

Any good times from his time with WCW:

"I got to meet David Penzer and I made enough money in two and a half years to pay cash for a nice house."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Hannibal TV with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.

Related Articles