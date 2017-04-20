As noted, last night's episode of Total Divas featured Paige being suspended by WWE last October for her first violation of the Wellness policy. E! posted video here of Paige discussing her suspension.
Paige was suspended again last October for her second violation of the Wellness Policy. Paige claimed that the second suspension was over a prescription drug, which prompted WWE to issue a statement revealing that it was for "an illegal substance, not a prescription drug."
