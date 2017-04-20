As noted, last night's episode of Total Divas featured Paige being suspended by WWE last October for her first violation of the Wellness policy. E! posted video here of Paige discussing her suspension.

"WWE posted a statement about me failing the wellness policy," Paige said on the show. "We get drug tested all the time. First of all, I don't do drugs. Second of all, I did the test and I passed it. They're only suspending me because I didn't take it in the allotted time that they gave me."

Paige was suspended again last October for her second violation of the Wellness Policy. Paige claimed that the second suspension was over a prescription drug, which prompted WWE to issue a statement revealing that it was for "an illegal substance, not a prescription drug."

