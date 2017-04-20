Source: TMZ

TMZ caught up with UFC Superstar Ronda Rousey and her boyfriend, UFC Heavyweight Travis Browne. Rousey was wearing an engagement ring in the video and revealed that Browne and her "are getting married." She said that she hopes that the wedding will happen soon, and isn't looking to have an extravagant ceremony.

Browne said that he proposed to Rousey last week under a waterfall in New Zealand, noting that "it felt like the right place to do it."

Browne and Rousey have been dating since 2015. It will be Browne's second marriage, and his ex-wife had accused Rousey of dating Browne while they were still married.

UFC President Dana White told TMZ that he was very happy for Rousey and is "looking forward to the wedding!"

damien demento contributed to this article.