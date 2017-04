Former TNA star Sonjay Dutt made his on-camera Impact Wrestling return at tonight's tapings, as seen in the photo below. As noted, Dutt recently turned down a WWE job offer to work full-time with Impact Wrestling as a producer.

Also at the tapings, Karen Jarrett officially announced the merger of GFW and Impact.

Thanks to Wrestling Inc. reader Lyne for the photo below:

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.