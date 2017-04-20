Source: People Magazine

As noted, today was the one-year anniversary of the passing of Joanie "Chyna" Laurer. Today People Magazine released the last voicemail that she left for Erik Angra, who was directing a documentary about Chyna's life. The voicemail was left 48 hours before her passing.

"It's a beautiful day outside," Chyna told Angra in the voicemail. "All the sailboats are out today, it's a beautiful day."

In the message, she also noted that she was going to go for rehab.

"I'm going into rehab right up the street in Malibu," Chyna said. "They won't send me to some Trenton, New Jersey f--ing facility. I go for two weeks and drink cucumber juice and whatever, and swim around … I can get a therapy doggy the right way and get clearance to do the movies that are all set up."

You can listen to the voicemail below:

