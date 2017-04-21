Former TNA Tag Team Champion Crazzy Steve is apparently done with the company after appearing at tonight's Impact Wrestling television taping. Steve, who made his Impact Wrestling debut in April of 2014 as part of The Menagerie, thanked Impact on his Twitter, writing:

In a related note, there were rumors that Homicide is already done with Impact Wrestling because he was moved to the Alumni section on their website. It was apparently an error as Homicide was at tonight's tapings. As of this writing, he is still listed on their "Alumni" section, and Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions LAX are not listed in the "Champions" section.

