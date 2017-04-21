Thanks to Wrestling Inc. readers Lyne and Kyle Lawson for sending in these results from tonight's Impact Wrestling tapings:

Mahabali Shera defeated Jon Bolen

* EC3 cut a promo saying that he has carried the company for three years and will not allow the new talents to pass him. James Storm came to the ring and said that EC3 is jealous of him and he wants to be back in the title picture. They brawl and EC3 gets the better of it after a low blow.

* Grand Championship: Moose vs. Davey Richards ended in a no-contest due to outside interference by Eddie Edwards and others. Scott D'Amore was a judge.

* GFW Women's Championship: Christina Von Eerie d Ava Storie

* A new tag team called the Veterans of War debuted, which consisted of Crimson and Jax Dayne, who are now going by Mayweather and Wilcox. They defeated Fallah Bah & Bokara.

* Konga Kong won a squash match.

* Main Event Impact Tag Team Championship: LAX defeated The Decay in a street fight to retain their titles.

Swoggle ran around in between matches bothering Rockstar Spud (who was the ring announcer) and the commentary team. Not sure if this will be broadcast or occurred merely to entertain the audience during the l-o-n-g turnarounds between matches.

Jeremy Borash announced that a major name was appearing tomorrow night who "last appeared at Victory Road in 2005". (2005 didn't have a Victory Road so I'm assuming it was either '04 or '06)

