Thanks to Tara for the following WWE NXT live event results from Thursday's show in Tampa, Florida:

Tucker Knight and Otis Dozovic defeated Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake

* No Way Jose defeated Tino Sabbatelli

* Kona Reeves defeated Dan Matha

* Liv Morgan and Lacey Evans (Macey Estrella's new name) defeated Mandy Rose and Bianca Blair

* Kassius Ohno, Roderick Strong and Buddy Murphy defeated SAnitY's Eric Young, Alexander Wolfe and Killian Dain

* Rich Swann defeated Noam Dar

* Lana defeated Ruby Riot. Mary Kate accompanied Lana to the ring and ended up providing a distraction for her to get the win

* NXT Champion Bobby Roode retained over Hideo Itami. Great main event, Roode used a low blow and the DDT to get the win

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.