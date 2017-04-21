Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter that unless things change, WWE has no plans to use Paige going forward after she is recovered from her neck surgery that she had last October. It was noted that the reason for WWE not using her again is "everything that's happened."

Paige has been out of action since suffering the neck injury in June of 2016. Since then she has had two Wellness violations. She has been filmed with boyfriend Alberto Del Rio on social media as he bashed the company and Triple H. Explicit sex tapes were also leaked featuring her.

Last February, Del Rio and Paige were on Busted Open and noted that she was undergoing physical therapy. Del Rio said that Paige was hoping to return to action by May.

"I'm 100% sure that she'll be the most successful female wrestler of all time," Del Rio said in February. "She just needs to get well and she'll be back in the ring around April or May, I don't know, when the doctor's have their final decision."

Meltzer noted that the only thing that might save her job with WWE is the upcoming movie produced by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on Paige's family, Fighting with My Family, which wrapped filming earlier this month.

