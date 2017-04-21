- Although the graphic on RAW for the Randy Orton vs. Bray Wyatt "House of Horrors" match at WWE Payback stated that it was for the WWE Championship, the updated listing for the match at WWE.com has no mention of the title being on the line, although they do for the other title matches on the show. Also, the announcers on RAW and SmackDown haven't made mention of the title being on the line, so it appears that it is now a non-title match.
- BetWrestling sent us the following odds on who will be the next WWE Champion after Randy Orton. Right now Baron Corbin is favored as an even bet.
Baron Corbin +100
AJ Styles +200
Kevin Owens +200
Shinsuke Nakamura +350
Jinder Mahal +500
Sami Zayn +500
John Cena +1000
Dolph Ziggler +1500
Rusev +1500
CM Punk +2500
The Rock +3300
