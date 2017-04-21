- Although the graphic on RAW for the Randy Orton vs. Bray Wyatt "House of Horrors" match at WWE Payback stated that it was for the WWE Championship, the updated listing for the match at WWE.com has no mention of the title being on the line, although they do for the other title matches on the show. Also, the announcers on RAW and SmackDown haven't made mention of the title being on the line, so it appears that it is now a non-title match.

- BetWrestling sent us the following odds on who will be the next WWE Champion after Randy Orton. Right now Baron Corbin is favored as an even bet.

Baron Corbin +100

AJ Styles +200

Kevin Owens +200

Shinsuke Nakamura +350

Jinder Mahal +500

Sami Zayn +500

John Cena +1000

Dolph Ziggler +1500

Rusev +1500

CM Punk +2500

The Rock +3300

