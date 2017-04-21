- Impact Wrestling posted this video looking at Christian Cage's top 5 matches during his run with the company more than 10 years ago.
- As noted, Low Ki returned to the company on last night's show and became a five-time X Division Champion. PWInsider reports that his return was locked in around two weeks ago. You can see Ki's new "Hitman" gimmick below:
and the NEW X Division Champion, LOW KI!#ImpactWrestling #IMPACTonPOP pic.twitter.com/ZMcI6QuPvR— PRO WRESTLING NEWS?? (@WRESTLINGxxNEWS) April 21, 2017
