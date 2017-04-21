- Above is the latest episode of "Around The Ring" with Josh Mathews, before he "left" the company, talking to Rockstar Spud.
- The new "Veterans of War" tag team that Anthony Mayweather (Crimson) teased on last night's Impact will debut next week. The team will feature Crimson going as Mayweather and former NWA World Heavyweight Champion Jax Dane using the name Wilcox. They will face Fallah Bah and Bokara next Thursday night. Below is a photo of their entrance from last night's tapings:
Update 41: Veterans of War have arrived #IMPACTspoilers pic.twitter.com/wsxN46brC9— TheRogueFan (@TheRogueFan) April 21, 2017
