- Above is the latest episode of "Around The Ring" with Josh Mathews, before he "left" the company, talking to Rockstar Spud.

- It was noted on last night's Impact Wrestling episode that the company will announce live event dates for a summer tour on next Thursday's episode. Impact has not ran regular live events since the fall of 2014.

- The new "Veterans of War" tag team that Anthony Mayweather (Crimson) teased on last night's Impact will debut next week. The team will feature Crimson going as Mayweather and former NWA World Heavyweight Champion Jax Dane using the name Wilcox. They will face Fallah Bah and Bokara next Thursday night. Below is a photo of their entrance from last night's tapings:

