As noted, Jeremy Borash announced after last night's Impact Wrestling tapings that a "major name" will be appearing at tonight's taping who "last appeared at Victory Road in 2005".

There was no Victory Road pay-per-view in 2005, so Borash likely meant 2004 or 2006.

There has been a lot of speculation that Borash is referring to Matt Sydal, f.k.a. Evan Bourne in WWE. Sydal was a part of a twenty-man "X Division Gauntlet for the Gold" match at Victory Road 2004, which was won by Héctor Garza.

For what it's worth, Sydal has just started following Impact Wrestling on Twitter. Sydal had just recently returned to ROH earlier this month, defeating Flip Gordon at the ROH television tapings on April 8th.

