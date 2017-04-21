- Above is the latest episode of "The Question Mark" with Impact Wrestling stars talking about what they would do if there was a zombie apocalypse.
- Speaking of Moose, he participated in an angle with NFL players DeAngelo Williams and Gary Barnidge at last night's tapings. Impact re-tweeted the following fan footage and noted that it will air on next Thursday's episode:
Fan footage: @DeAngeloRB and @garybarnidge inside The 6 Sided Ring! @espn @FOXSports @TMZ_Sports @TMZ— IMPACT WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 21, 2017
This will air NEXT Thursday! 4.27. pic.twitter.com/hjPNU4l8IP
You never know who will show up. @DeAngeloRB & @garybarnidge with @karenjarrett Impact Wrestling is LIVE at the top of the hour. pic.twitter.com/UzROSOVhoU— IMPACT WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 20, 2017
