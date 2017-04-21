- Above is the latest episode of "The Question Mark" with Impact Wrestling stars talking about what they would do if there was a zombie apocalypse.

Impact officials have been planning a feud between Chris Adonis (Chris Masters) and Impact Grand Champion Moose, according to PWInsider . The match was scheduled for next week's episode at one point but plans changed.

- Speaking of Moose, he participated in an angle with NFL players DeAngelo Williams and Gary Barnidge at last night's tapings. Impact re-tweeted the following fan footage and noted that it will air on next Thursday's episode:

You never know who will show up. @DeAngeloRB & @garybarnidge with @karenjarrett Impact Wrestling is LIVE at the top of the hour. pic.twitter.com/UzROSOVhoU — IMPACT WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 20, 2017

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.