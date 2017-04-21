- As noted, former WWE stars Bully Ray and Tommy Dreamer discussed Shane McMahon with TMZ Sports and noted that he would fare well in the UFC. On the latest episode of X-Pac 12360, which you can watch in the video above, Sean "X-Pac" Waltman discussed if Shane-O-Mac could do MMA.

"I think he [Shane] can do whatever he wanted to," Waltman said. "Like I've been in there [wrestling] with him and I've kicked him in the face as hard as I've ever hit anybody in my life and he was ok with it... I mean, you know you're not happy somebody tags you like that, but I never heard one complaint from him. And I beat the tar out of the guy and he's just really intense. I think he could do it. Yes."

- As noted, CM Punk recently surprised his wife AJ Lee at one of her recent book signings. AJ Lee posted the photo below with Big E, noting that the SmackDown Superstar surprised her at a book signing this week.

