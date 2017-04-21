- As noted, former WWE stars Bully Ray and Tommy Dreamer discussed Shane McMahon with TMZ Sports and noted that he would fare well in the UFC. On the latest episode of X-Pac 12360, which you can watch in the video above, Sean "X-Pac" Waltman discussed if Shane-O-Mac could do MMA.
- For today only, you can buy one t-shirt and get a second for only $5 at WWEShop.com. There is no code necessary, just use this link.
- As noted, CM Punk recently surprised his wife AJ Lee at one of her recent book signings. AJ Lee posted the photo below with Big E, noting that the SmackDown Superstar surprised her at a book signing this week.
#CrazyIsMySuperpower Tour Week 3. You just never know what's gonna happen at these book signings. Last night as I signed my brain baby birthed from my brain womb, I was delighted by the sight of my ACTUAL BABY BOY birthed from my wrestling womb! I was sure he was just going to break my sternum again while demanding the months in child support I owe, but he actually just came to surprise and support me! Like the goddamn marshmallow he is. Thanks @wwebige, I'm the proudest Momma. - AJ
Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.