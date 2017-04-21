- Above is the latest episode of "BellaBody" with a pregnant Brie Bella joining Nikki Bella and their yogi friend Brittni for a yoga session.
- As seen below, The Miz will be on ESPN's SportsNation at 3:30pm EST today with Michelle Beadle.
TOMORROW! Watch me #DefendTheLand as @spurs fan @MichelleDBeadle stakes her claim then watch us laugh at @marcelluswiley talk @LAClippers pic.twitter.com/wTqersb5ZM— The Miz (@mikethemiz) April 20, 2017
