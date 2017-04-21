- While the ceremonial weigh-ins for UFC Fight Night 108 take place later today, the actual proceedings went down already. In the main event, Cub Swanson takes on Artem Lobov, while the co-main features Al Iaquinta vs. Diego Sanchez.

The card takes place Saturday night from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. The action starts on UFC Fight Pass before continuing on FOX Sports 2 and completing on FOX Sports 1.

Marcos Rogerio de Lima missed weight for his light heavyweight fight with Ovince Saint Preux, but the bout will still be contest. De Lima will be fined for coming in at 210 pounds.

Full weigh-in results are below:

MAIN CARD (FOX Sports 1/10 p.m. ET)

* Artem Lobov (145 lbs.) vs. Cub Swanson (145)

* Al Iaquinta (154.5) vs. Diego Sanchez (155.5)

* Marcos Rogerio de Lima (210) vs. Ovince Saint Preux (206)

* John Dodson (135) vs. Eddie Wineland (135)

* Joe Lauzon (155.5) vs. Stevie Ray (156)

* Jake Ellenberger (170.5) vs. Mike Perry (170)

PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports 2/8 p.m. ET)

* Sam Alvey (184) vs. Thales Leites (186)

* Brandon Moreno (125) vs. Dustin Ortiz (124.5)

* Scott Holtzman (156) vs. Michael McBride (155.5)

* Jessica Penne (116) vs. Danielle Taylor (115)

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/6:30 p.m. ET)

* Cindy Dandois (135) vs. Alexis Davis (134.5)

* Bryan Barberena (170) vs. Joe Proctor (170)

* Hector Sandoval (125.5) vs. Matt Schnell (126)

- UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor was honored by TIME magazine, gaining a spot on the "100 Most Influential" people list. McGregor's portion of the article was written by Arnold Schwarzenegger, who also recognized him on social media.

"Thank you for being such a great fighter, entertainer, and inspiration," the famed Hollywood actor said.

Rumors of a McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather boxing match continue to gain steam.

Thank you @TIME magazine and @Schwarzenegger for including me in this years "TIME 100 Most influential people" list ?? pic.twitter.com/bW9tsRoQHR — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 20, 2017

