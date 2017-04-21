- Above is a Total Divas bonus clip with SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi, Renee Young, Lana and Rusev getting ready for a celebration in Anguilla.
- As seen below, WWE Shop has two new t-shirts for The Undertaker following what may have been his last match at WrestleMania 33. Visit WWE Shop via this link to save on your purchase.
Thank you, Taker! Two new tees available now at #WWEShop.#WWE #Undertakerhttps://t.co/SKsJuQVynW pic.twitter.com/E4GyXJk1bP— WWEShop.com (@WWEShop) April 20, 2017
