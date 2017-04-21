- As noted, SmackDown Superstar Tye Dillinger worked his last WWE NXT live events this past weekend. WWE posted this behind-the-scenes video of Dillinger at the live event in Concord, North Carolina on Saturday.
- We noted during Wednesday's NXT TV tapings from Full Sail University that the former Bollywood Boyz accompanied Jeet Rama to the ring for his dark match win over Max Stardom. It was incorrectly reported that The Bollywood Boyz were using the new Singh Brothers gimmick that they debuted on SmackDown while helping Jinder Mahal become the new #1 contender to WWE Champion Randy Orton. The brothers were introduced as The Bollywood Boyz and were back to dancing like before.
It's also worth noting that The Bollywood Boyz Twitter account still shows the old gimmick but they did tweet the following on Thursday:
Let it be known. ????#SDLive @WWE pic.twitter.com/w1vvXeXDlu— Bollywood Boyz (@BollywoodBoyz) April 20, 2017
