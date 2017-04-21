Source: Sports Illustrated

Hornswoggle spoke with Sports Illustrated's "Extra Mustard" section on a number of wrestling topics. Here are some of the highlights:

"When it comes to being under the ring, I'd either go under before the doors opened or would get snuck under in the dark while a video package played on the screen. There were times when I was underneath for six-plus hours because it wouldn't work out to sneak me under later in the show. I'd get dressed under there, have plenty of waters, and would normally bring my phone or PSP. Thankfully, I never had a bathroom emergency under the ring."

Which WWE storyline he would do over:

"I would love to do the whole "Anonymous General Manager" storyline again. The way it was supposed to turn out was that I was supposed to be this almost mob-boss style character with this Napoleon complex, throwing his power around while running Raw. Obviously things didn't work out that way."

Biggest match of his career:

"The night of the WeeLC match was the biggest match of my career. That gave me a ton of amazing memories that will never be able to be taken from me."

Hornswoggle also discussed his upcoming appearances and who were his favorite road partners. You can read the full interview by clicking here.

