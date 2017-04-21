Below are results from tonight's Impact Wrestling, courtesy of Wrestling Inc. readers Lyne and Kyle Lawson:

David Penzer is back as the ring announcer.

Xplosion: KM defeated Jake Holmes

* Jeremy Borash has been suspended due to physical assaulting an employee (Josh Mathews). Management kicks JB out of the booth. Mathews is now lead commentator.

* Matt Sydal defeated Trevor Lee. Sydal's motto is that he is "reborn again."

* Sienna defeated Christina Von Eerie (c) to become the new GFW Women's Champion

* EC3 defeated Jon Bolen. After the match, EC3 said that he will win the World Heavyweight Championship at Slammiversary.

* GFW World Champion Magnus defeated Matt Morgan to defend his title.

* Kongo Kong won a squash patch. Laurel Van Ness was on the apron screaming bloody murder the whole time. Braxton Sutter (with Allie) attacked Kong after the match.

* International mash-up: Laredo Kid & Garza Jr. defeated Idris Abraham & Hakim Zane

* GFW Women's Champion Sienna defeated ODB to retain her title

* Matt Sydal defeated Eddie Edwards (w/ wife Alicia). Excellent match with got the crowd chanting "this is awesome". They shook hands and hugged afterwards. Davey Richards and Angelina Love attacked Eddie and Alicia as they were walking to the back.

* Impact Grand Champion Moose defeated Marshe Rockett to retain his title by pinfall in the second round. Tyrus distracted Moose on the ramp as Eli Drake jumped Moose in the ring. Chris Adonis comes out for a piece of Moose. Adonis left as Eli stood tall.

* EC3 cut a promo dressed in cowboy gear and belittled James Storm. Storm attacked him from behind. EC3 got the better of the exchange and handcuffed Storm to the ropes. EC3 proceeded to whip Storm's bare back red before whipping a poor security guy and Pat Kenny, who had come out to stop the attack.

* Laurel Van Ness defeated Ava Storie

Main event: Alberto el Patron defeated Eli Drake. Tyrus was thrown out during the match after attempting to interfere.

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.