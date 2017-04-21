Source: Windy City Live

Former WWE Superstar and UFC welterweight CM Punk recently joined Windy City Live to talk about his wrestling career and the switch over to the world of mixed martial arts (MMA). Here are some of the highlights:

"I'm not sure. Obviously, I watched WWF as a kid, but when I made the conscious decision - WWF was never the end goal. I romanticized about Japanese wrestling. There was two companies in Japan, it was called All Japan and New Japan, and that was my thing. I was more about going over there and being a star over there, then coming home and just being completely - you can walk down the street and nobody knows you. That was my style, I liked it. But I worked so long and hard at it that it became so boring, it became the last frontier was WWE. I had to go see if I could conquer that so I gave it a shot."

Fighting being tough:

"It's all tough. I was a wrestler throwing myself to the ground 300 days a year, now I'm more focused on different disciplines and I get to sleep in my own bed every night.

"Isn't that great though? To me, there's something so romantic about that. You walk into a cage and there's a winner and a loser. People can make excuses but at the end of the day, there's a winner and a loser. I think in this world, because in my opinion you only get one time around, if you're scared of something I think it's best to face it head on. I'm comfortable with being uncomfortable."

