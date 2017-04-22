Fans still can't get enough of WrestleMania 33 as it's currently number two on the top twenty list. The other usual suspects are hovering around 'Mania with NXT at number one, 205 Live in third, and Talking Smack in fourth place. WWE Ride Along continues to be a popular network show with four episodes still making the rankings.

The rest is the typical mix of past PPVs, documentaries, and newly listed Raw Replays. There is newcomer that landed at number twenty: WWE Countdown's Most Epic SmackDown Moments. Please note that these rankings use an algorithm that takes into account on-demand views and when they were added, and does not include live views. Here are the full rankings:

#20 - WWE Countdown: Most Epic SmackDown Moments

#19 - WWE 24: WrestleMania Monday

#18 - WrestleMania 33 Kickoff

#17 - WWE Ride Along: 405 Live!

#16 - WrestleMania 17

#15 - Raw (1243)

#14 - NXT (386)

#13 - WrestleMania 32

#12 - WWE Ride Along: Philly Phrenzy

#11 - WWE Hall of Fame 2017

#10 - WWE Beyond the Ring: Scott Hall

#9 - WWE NXT TakeOver: Orlando

#8 - Royal Rumble 2017

#7 - WWE Ride Along: Highway to Hollywood

#6 - NXT (387)

#5 - WWE Ride Along: Cruiser Control

#4 - Talking Smack (922)

#3 - 205 Live (21)

#2 - WrestleMania 33

#1 - NXT (388)

