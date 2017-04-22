- Above, WWE posted their latest Top 10 featuring "Superstars who broke the ring." The video includes: Kane chokeslamming Undertaker through the ring, Yokozuna pulling the top rope out of the ring post as he climbed up, and when Bam Bam Bigelow and Taz both went through the ring, among others.
- On his Instagram, Dash Wilder posted a photo of him back in the gym, while also showing off his wired jaw. Wilder broke his jaw last Friday during an NXT match against Hideo Itami and Shinsuke Nakamura. He's expected to be back in about 8 weeks.
"Surgery and shrugs. #TopGuys Friday."
