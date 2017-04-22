- Above is the latest ROH Women of Honor video featuring Mandy Leon and Jenny Rose vs. Sumie Sakai and Faye Jackson. Mandy Leon hits the Unprettier on Faye to get the win for her team. These videos are posted on Ring of Honor's YouTube channel, which just surpassed 150k subscribers.

- ESPN ran an article Killing it with kindness: The tale of Jervis Cottonbelly on longtime the Chikara wrestler. Known as "The World's Sweetest Man," Jervis commented on his "nice" style of wrestling:

"I think that when you look at the world and you look at that state of things, being crude is sort of mainstream these days, to say it delicately. I think being nice is punk rock, and I am Sid Vicious."

- On his Twitter, Tama Tonga, posted a photo of himself and noticed he looked like a combination of WWE's Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. Tonga is a two-time IWGP Tag Team Champion with his real-life brother, Tanga Roa (also known as Camacho during his time with WWE).

If Seth Rollin and Roman Reigns had a baby.......??#BadBoyTamaTonga pic.twitter.com/ufEN2N6lSF — 'Bad Boy' Tama Tonga (@Tama_Tonga) April 22, 2017

