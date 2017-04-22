- Above is the full "I Quit" Match between John Cena vs. Rusev at Payback in 2015. Cena went into this match as the U.S. Champion and left the champion as he locked in the STF with the assistance of the ring rope. Lana got involved, telling the referee Rusev said he quits, ending the match. Cena would hold the title until SummerSlam, where he lost it in a "Title vs. Title" match against Seth Rollins (who received some help from Jon Stewart).

- WWE posted a gallery of 40 different WWE Superstars' first photo shoot. The group includes John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Sasha Bank, Charlotte, JoJo, Big Show, Emma, and Lana.

