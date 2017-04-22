Below are results from last night's WWE live event in Rapid City, SD:

* The Golden Truth & Sin Cara defeated The Colons & Curt Hawkins

* Finn Balor defeated Jinder Mahal

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville defeated Austin Aries

* WWE Raw Women's Champion Bayley defeated Sasha Banks, Nia Jax and Charlotte Flair

* Sheamus & Cesaro defeated Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson

* Big Cass defeated Titus O'Neil

* Seth Rollins defeated Samoa Joe

