Below are results from last night's WWE live event in Rapid City, SD:
Braun Tables Sami Zayn after he accepts his challenge on a RAW House Show.@WrestlingInc #wwe #wwerapidcity #NXTCrystalRiver pic.twitter.com/iWi0jwUfgM— Brian The Guppie (@briantheguppie) April 22, 2017
* The Golden Truth & Sin Cara defeated The Colons & Curt Hawkins
* Finn Balor defeated Jinder Mahal
* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville defeated Austin Aries
* WWE Raw Women's Champion Bayley defeated Sasha Banks, Nia Jax and Charlotte Flair
* Sheamus & Cesaro defeated Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson
* Big Cass defeated Titus O'Neil
* Seth Rollins defeated Samoa Joe
