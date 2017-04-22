Source: Hannibal TV

WWE Hall Of Famer 'The Mouth Of The South' Jimmy Hart was recently interviewed by Hannibal TV. You can check out the highlights below:

"People always ask me what was the greatest moment for me back then, and I say being part of Wrestlemania 1 because had it not been successful none of this would be happening. So praise the lord for that. Everything else is good, I got a brand new beach bar up in Daytona Beach, Florida called Jimmy Hart's Hall Of Fame Bar And Tiki Deck. So everybody come by to see us. I'm still living the dream, I feel like I'm 18-years-old again which is really a stretch of my imagination."

How he got started in the business:

"I started at Treadwell High School, Jerry 'The King' Lawler went to Treadwell, I went to Treadwell, I went into music and he went into wrestling. One day I was back from a tour with The Beach Boys and Sonny & Cher with Dick Clark, I'm not name dropping that's all the truth, I get back from that and all of a sudden Jerry Lawler calls me and asks me to help him cut a wrestling album, which I did, and the next thing you know we became besties buddies. The next thing I know I'm managing him in Memphis, Tennessee. It was crazy, unbelievable, but it all happened in the blink of an eye."

